Korean ambassador honors journalists with warmth, tradition, optimism

TEHRAN- On Monday evening, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Iran, His Excellency Kim Junpyo, hosted a select group of journalists at his residence in Tehran. The gathering, held on the eve of Iran’s National Journalist Day (which falls on Saturday), was a warm and heartfelt gesture of appreciation for the press corps.

It is important to note that this was not a formal news conference but a purely friendly get-together. The atmosphere was intimate and relaxed, offering a rare opportunity for journalists to step away from their notebooks and microphones and instead engage with a diplomat on a personal level. The Ambassador and his spouse, together with embassy staff, went out of their way to ensure every guest felt welcomed—a true evening of goodwill and mutual respect.

Inside the diplomat’s world

Over the course of the evening, Ambassador Kim shared fond memories from his life: his student years, his diverse professional experiences across multiple postings, and his deep affection for Iran and its people. He spoke with visible warmth about his time in the country, describing cherished moments that have shaped his personal connection to Iranian culture and society.

A touch of Korean tradition

Recognizing the immense popularity of Korean historical dramas among Iranian audiences, the Ambassador and his spouse personally assisted journalists in donning traditional Korean attire (hanbok) from the “Cultural Box”—a miniature museum-like display beautifully arranged within their home. The guests eagerly posed for souvenir photographs, creating a lively and joyful scene that bridged two rich cultures.

Candid conversations on culture, sports, and life

The evening flowed with engaging dialogue on a wide range of topics: from cultural traditions, sports, and music to everyday life in both countries. Journalists and diplomats exchanged personal career anecdotes and insights, fostering a genuine sense of mutual understanding.

The Ambassador’s words of gratitude

When addressing the journalists, the Ambassador remarked:

“Your profession is incredibly demanding, and you truly deserve appreciation. That is precisely why I invited you tonight—to say thank you.”

He drew a parallel between diplomacy and journalism, noting:

“The work of diplomats and journalists is remarkably similar. In the morning, I draft my notes; then I meet with officials and engage in discussions—much like conducting an interview. Upon returning, I transcribe those conversations and compile reports. Our routines are akin in many ways.”

Looking Ahead: Cultural Exchanges and Humanitarian Efforts

Responding to questions from the journalists, the Ambassador outlined the embassy’s upcoming cultural exchange programs and expressed hope for closer ties between the embassy and the Iranian media.

When asked about his outlook on Iran’s future amid current challenges, he stated confidently:

“I am optimistic about the situation, and I hope that relations will be revived and even flourishing.”

He also highlighted the Republic of Korea’s humanitarian projects across various Iranian provinces during his tenure—both completing past initiatives and launching new ones. These projects have primarily focused on education, healthcare, and the construction of water desalination facilities, reflecting a sustained commitment to the well-being of local communities.

A legacy of resilience and friendship

It is worth noting that the Korean Embassy in Tehran is one of the most active diplomatic missions, consistently working to strengthen bilateral ties. Remarkably, during the two recent conflicts in Iran, the embassy staff did not evacuate; instead, the Ambassador’s residence served as a safe haven even for non-embassy personnel—a testament to the deep bonds of solidarity and humanity that define Korea’s presence in Iran.

This evening was not merely a celebration of journalism—it was a living bridge between two nations, built on shared respect, curiosity, and genuine friendship. As the night wound down, it was clear that the stories exchanged around that table would resonate far beyond the walls of the Ambassador’s home.

Photo: The ambassador, his spouse, and invited journalists pose in front of the famous Korean painting Irworobongdo (Painting of the Sun, Moon and the Five Peaks)."