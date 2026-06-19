Dario Herrera to officiate Iran vs. Belgium

TEHRAN - Argentine referee Dario Herrera will officiate the Belgium vs Iran match at the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA has announced the refereeing team assigned to manage the match between Belgium and Iran, scheduled to be held as part of the second round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Argentine referee Dario Herrera brings the two teams together next Sunday evening, as part of the group matches that also include the Egyptian and New Zealand national teams.

The match is of great importance in the qualification race, after the first round matches ended in a draw, with Belgium drawing 1-1 with Egypt, while Iran and New Zealand also drew 2-2.

Herrera will be assisted in managing the match by his compatriots Christian Navarro and Gabriel Chad as assistants, while the Japanese Yusuke Araki will be the fourth official, assisted by his compatriot Jun Mihara as a reserve referee.