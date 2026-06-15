Jahanbakhsh determined to make Iranian nation happy

TEHRAN – Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is determined to show how they are ready to show their willpower in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The idea that football can unite the world in troubled times may often sound like a cliché — but not when it comes from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The veteran forward and captain of Iran, playing in his fourth and possibly final World Cup, wants to put behind him the ordeal his team has endured over the past few months as they prepare to face New Zealand in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

“As individuals and as a team, we would like to show that football unites the world and football unites people,” Jahanbakhsh told FIFA.com.

“It doesn’t matter the nation, the color of the skin or the background — we are all human. Humans don’t have to suffer and hopefully we can give that message to the world through football, with our feet, and show some personality on such a big stage,” the Belgian Pro League club Dender winger said.

After the opener against New Zealand, Iran will face Belgium and then Egypt. While progressing beyond the group stage remains the primary target, the veteran winger wants to keep the focus firmly on football in what is a milestone tournament for him personally.

In their previous six appearances at the World Cup, Team Melli have failed to advance beyond the group stage. However, their captain is quietly confident that a squad featuring the likes of Mehdi Taremi, Mohammad Mohebi and Saman Ghoddos can make a stronger impact this time around.

“Of course, the situation back home affects the team in a way, but we talk with our feet, and everyone is aware of that. We want to make sure we find a way to ease the difficult times our people have faced over the past few years and put some smiles on their faces,” said the 32-year-old player.