Iran gear up for World Cup opener against New Zealand

TEHRAN – Iran's national football team are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the opening match of its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against New Zealand.

Team Melli will face the All Whites on June 15 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as they begin their quest for a strong start in the tournament.

Iran's coaching staff has been focused on final preparations, with players training intensively ahead of the crucial Group G encounter.

The match is expected to be a key test for both sides as they seek to open their World Cup journey with a positive result.

Both Iran and New Zealand will be acutely aware that an opening Group G victory could prove decisive when qualification is resolved on Matchday 3.

Iran, making their sixth World Cup appearance, have never progressed beyond the group stage and will see this fixture as the most winnable of their three games.

New Zealand return to the tournament for the first time since 2010 and know that a positive result here gives them a platform to chase a historic knockout qualification, having gone unbeaten at South Africa 2010 without winning a single match.