Iran coach Ghalenoei hits out at travel restrictions

TEHRAN - Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei criticized FIFA the U.S. government after being told they needed to leave Los Angeles immediately after 2-2 draw against New Zealand in the World Cup.

He says they are the "most oppressed" team at the World Cup.

Ghalenoei said they had expected to stay in Los Angeles overnight and have a recovery session the following day but were told after the final whistle to immediately return to their training base in Mexico.

Iran were originally due to be based in Tucson, Arizona, for the duration of the World Cup but moved their camp to Tijuana, Mexico in late May after encountering logistical and visa issues.

"After the game they said to us, 'you have to leave immediately. We've been asked to get on a plane and return to our camp in Tijuana and we are really troubled by that,” Ghalenoei said.

"They are forcing us to go back early. They are making the situation more and more difficult, more hurdles, but we're not going to let that stop us from doing our best."

Iran will return to Los Angeles for their meeting with Belgium (21 June, 20:00 BST), with their final Group G game against Egypt in Seattle (27 June, 04:00).

"We don't know why they're returning us, to be honest. I think it's very strange. It seems like other are doing the planning for us," Ghalenoei added.

"We were supposed to arrive two nights before the game but they didn't permit [it]. We were supposed to stay here tonight to recover and return tomorrow lunchtime.

"I think our team is the most oppressed one in the whole World Cup. Our federation isn't here, our media isn't here, our management isn't here," Team Melli coach concluded.