Mehdi Taremi: Iran’s star in 2026 World Cup: AFC

TEHRAN - Asia will be represented by nine teams at the expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 which kicks off on Thursday.

It promises to be a thrilling campaign for all of the Asian sides, with each bidding to create history.



The-AFC.com highlights a key player for each of the Asian teams at the global showpiece.



Set to appear in his third FIFA World Cup, Mehdi Taremi will be a crucial factor in Iran’s bid to navigate past the group stage for the first time.

A clinical finisher, the 33-year-old’s aerial ability and intelligent tactical movement are additional assets that Taremi can call upon to power Iran, with the center-forward netting 10 goals and providing seven assists in qualifying.

Having played extensively in Europe - with Greek side Olympiacos FC his current club - the 1.87m tall Taremi’s experience will be needed in Group G where Iran will have Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand to contend with.