Ehsan Hajisafi sets historic Iran record in World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national football team captain captain Ehsan Hajisafi etched his name into the nation's football history books after making his 10th FIFA World Cup appearance during Team Melli’s 2026 World Cup opener against New Zealand.

Iran began their Group G campaign with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but the match was memorable for more than just the result. Hajisafi became the first Iranian player ever to reach double figures in World Cup appearances, setting a landmark record for the country's football.

The veteran midfielder and defender came off the bench during the match to make his 10th appearance on football’s biggest stage, surpassing every other player in Iran’s World Cup history.

Hajisafi’s achievement is made even more remarkable by the fact that it spans four consecutive FIFA World Cups. The 35-year-old first represented Iran at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil before featuring again at Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. His appearance in the 2026 tournament now places him alone at the top of Iran’s all-time World Cup appearance list.

Over the past decade, Hajisafi has been one of the most influential and consistent figures in the national team setup. His leadership, versatility, and experience have made him a key player across multiple generations of Iranian footballers.