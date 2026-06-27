Iran coach Ghalenoei rues missed chances against Egypt

TEHRAN - Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei praised his players' performance against Egypt but expressed frustration over his side's inability to convert their chances.

Iran were held to a 1-1 draw by Egypt in their final Group G match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, finishing the group stage with three points. Team Melli endured a frustrating evening, missing a penalty, striking the woodwork twice and having a stoppage-time goal ruled out for offside.

Speaking after the match, Ghalenoei said: "Let me say how proud I am of my country, my people and this team. It was a fantastic match and I believe everyone enjoyed it as much as I did. We created so many chances and deserved to win."

"We conceded from their only real opportunity, while we failed to convert 10 chances. We also had a goal disallowed because they said Shoja Khalilzadeh was five centimeters offside," he added.

The Iranian coach also praised the Pharaohs, saying: "Egypt are a great team and I wish them every success. Despite all the difficulties we have faced, I don't think football justice was on our side today."

Reflecting on his team's misfortune, Ghalenoei said: "Perhaps this is another test from God. Maybe God is testing me. But I still have complete faith in my players. We are a very complete team in attack."

Asked about Iran's chances of progressing to the knockout stage, he said: "Now we have to wait and see what happens tomorrow. I would also like to thank all the Iranian fans, both inside and outside the stadium, for their tremendous support."