Taj: Iran fought until the very end

TEHRAN - Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj praised the national team for their determination and commitment following the conclusion of their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, saying the players and staff fought until the final whistle in pursuit of making the nation proud.

Speaking to players and federation officials in Tijuana, Taj expressed his gratitude to everyone involved with the team.

"I would like to sincerely thank the entire squad and staff for their hard work and dedication. They fought until the very last moment and gave everything they had to bring joy to our people," Taj said.

He highlighted Iran's unbeaten record in the tournament, noting that Team Melli remained undefeated throughout its three matches.

"The national team played three matches and avoided defeat in all of them. Across all three games, the players showed passion, commitment, and tremendous fighting spirit."

Taj also extended his appreciation to every member of the delegation.

"I congratulate and thank every member of the national team—from the administrative and executive staff, to the coaching team, players, and everyone who contributed behind the scenes."

The federation chief went on to acknowledge the support received throughout the tournament.

Looking ahead, Taj emphasized that the development of Iranian football remains an ongoing process.

"The path of the national team is a continuous and dynamic one. Every tournament provides valuable lessons, and through careful evaluation we can continue improving and moving forward."