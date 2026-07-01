Iran football team receive warm welcome home

TEHRAN – Iran's national football team received a warm welcome upon their arrival at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport following their return from Tijuana, Mexico.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the airport to greet Team Melli and show their appreciation for the players and coaching staff.

Iran's World Cup campaign ended in the group stage after drawing all three of their Group G matches. Team Melli finished third behind Belgium and Egypt, narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout rounds as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Iran's participation in the tournament came under extraordinary circumstances. Earlier in the year, the team's involvement had been uncertain due to geopolitical tensions, creating additional challenges in the lead-up to the competition.

Despite those difficulties, Iran produced disciplined performances throughout the tournament and remained competitive in every match, earning praise for their resilience and commitment on football's biggest stage.