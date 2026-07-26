Olympiacos vice president hints at possible Taremi exit

TEHRAN - Olympiacos vice president Kostas Karapapas has suggested that Mehdi Taremi could be among the strikers to leave the Greek champions before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Iranian international is currently with Olympiacos in the Netherlands, where José Luis Mendilibar's side is holding their pre-season training camp ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking from the club's training base, Karapapas revealed that Olympiacos are still planning to strengthen the squad by signing a quality goalkeeper and a box-to-box midfielder, while also confirming that several players are expected to depart.

Karapapas' comments have fueled speculation over Taremi's future, with the Iranian forward now emerging as one of the potential candidates to leave Olympiacos before the transfer window closes.