Iran win historic 2026 Men’s Asian Hockey5s Championship bronze

TEHRAN – Iran claimed a bronze medal at the 2026 Men’s Asian Hockey5s Championship in Muscat, Oman.

They defeated Bangladesh 4-2 to finish in third place.

The Iranian team made history by winning a medal after 54 years as well as a place in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup.

In the Men’s Challenger category, Iran produced two dominant performances. They first defeated Iraq 5–0 before delivering the biggest win of the day with a convincing 9–0 triumph over Saudi Arabia, underlining their title ambitions.

The Persians then defeated Oman 4-3 in the semifinals.

Mohammadhosein Salmanzade of Iran won the Rising Goalkeeper Award at the competition.

His outstanding reflexes, crucial saves, and consistent performances throughout the tournament made him one of the brightest young goalkeepers on display.

India sealed the title with a 3–1 victory over Pakistan in a thrilling Gold Medal Match, showcasing exceptional teamwork, skill, and determination throughout the tournament.