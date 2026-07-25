Iran urges UN action, calls US strike on rescue vessels a ‘war crime’

TEHRAN – Iran has formally lodged a complaint with the United Nations, accusing the United States of committing a war crime by deliberately attacking two Iranian maritime search-and-rescue vessels, saying the ships were engaged exclusively in humanitarian operations and enjoyed protection under international humanitarian and maritime law.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the president of the UN Security Council, Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran's ambassador and deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said the vessels Naji-15 and Naji-16 were struck in the early hours of July 23 while conducting search-and-rescue missions in Iran's territorial waters off Hormozgan Province.

According to the letter, the two vessels sustained significant damage despite being dedicated solely to humanitarian rescue operations and having no involvement in military activities or hostilities.

Darzi described the incident as part of 'a broader pattern of attacks on protected humanitarian assets' since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, 2026. He said Iranian search-and-rescue vessels and sea ambulances engaged in life-saving missions had repeatedly come under attack during the conflict.

Iran argued that the deliberate targeting of maritime rescue vessels constitutes a grave breach of international humanitarian law and international maritime law, citing Article 27 of the Second Geneva Convention of 1949, which requires states to respect and protect vessels employed in coastal rescue operations.

"The vessels Naji-15 and Naji-16 fall within the scope of this protection and were not engaged in any military activity or direct participation in hostilities," Darzi wrote, adding that their intentional targeting therefore amounted to a serious violation of international humanitarian law and constituted a war crime.

The Iranian diplomat said the attack endangered not only the lives of rescue personnel but also the safety of all mariners in distress, regardless of nationality, warning that such actions undermine the international legal framework established to protect humanitarian operations and ensure maritime safety.

Iran condemned 'unlawful attack' and said the United States bears full responsibility for its consequences.

Tehran called on the UN Security Council to condemn the strike, ensure accountability for those responsible and take effective measures to prevent future attacks against humanitarian maritime assets and personnel.

The letter also urged Secretary-General Guterres to denounce the incident and engage relevant international organizations, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to reinforce compliance with international humanitarian law and safeguard maritime search-and-rescue services.

Darzi reaffirmed that Iran would continue to provide "safe, uninterrupted and non-discriminatory" search-and-rescue services to all people in distress at sea in accordance with its international obligations.

"No act of aggression will deter Iran from fulfilling its humanitarian responsibilities or diminish its resolve to safeguard human life at sea," the letter concluded.

