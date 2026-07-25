Celebrated actor, comedian Akbar Abdi passes away at 66

TEHRAN- The renowned Iranian actor and comedian Akbar Abdi passed away at the age of 66 in Tehran on Friday night.

Abdi, who was suffering from various health issues in recent years, was hospitalized two months ago due to a heart attack, but was discharged after about 20 days of treatment. However, his health deteriorated, and he died at his home on July 24, Honaronline reported.

According to the public relations office of the Iran Cinema Organization, his funeral procession will be held on Sunday morning in front of the Vahdat Hall in central Tehran, and his body will be buried in the Artists section of Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery, south of the capital.

Following the passing of the veteran actor, President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a message expressing his condolences to his family, the honorable artistic community of the country, and all compatriots who have lived with the memories of his works.

Parts of Pezeshkian’s message are as follows: “The late Akbar Abdi, a talented, stylistically unique actor and an unrivaled figure in the country’s theater, cinema, and television, carved his name into a part of the collective and emotional memory of the Iranian nation through several decades of peerless performance”.

“This well-known artist, with his God-given talent, modest demeanor, and deep understanding of the essence of Iranian culture, shone brightly upon the annals of art in this land, and for many years, brought the sweetness of smiles and hope to the lips and hearts of the people of this land,” he added.

“The astonishing capability and breathtaking versatility of this actor, in creating diverse and memorable roles, and his masterful artistry in blending drama and comedy, rightfully turned him into the ‘man of a thousand faces’ of Iranian cinema. The historical memory of our people will never forget his iconic performances. He was a popular artist who, without any pretension, captured the hearts of his audience and accompanied them with the very soul of his roles,” Pezeshkian noted.

The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi also offered his condolences on the passing of Akbar Abdi in a message.

“Akbar Abdi was a popular, capable, and memory-making artist of this land. With his works, we have all experienced many enduring moments, and perhaps many of the happy memories of the different generations of this land are intertwined with his works,” he wrote.

“Undoubtedly, Iranian cinema will always be indebted to the performances and creativity of this esteemed artist, and his name will remain alive in the cultural memory of the Iranian people,” Salehi added.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, while expressing his condolences on the passing of Akbar Abdi, stated that the late actor, through his memorable performances, found a lofty and eternal place in the history of Iranian cinema.

“He showcased an honest portrait of Iranian culture, emotions, and way of life, and through his lasting performances, achieved a lofty and eternal position in the history of Iranian cinema and the collective memory of Iranians,” he added.

A celebrated star of Iranian cinema, Abdi played a defining role in shaping modern Iranian comedy. Few actors possessed his extraordinary range, appearing as countless unforgettable characters over the course of a career that spanned decades.

Born in Tehran’s Nazi-Abad neighborhood on August 26, 1960, Abdi got his start in theater before stepping in front of the camera in the early 1980s, quickly becoming a household name through television.

Abdi was born to Azeri parents (from Ardabil). He began his career with the children’s TV series “Crowded Neighborhood” in 1981. He proved his worth through another series for children, “I am Late for School Again”.

For over four decades, Abdi played a wide variety of roles (mostly comic) in more than 150 films and TV series.

The accomplished actor had a brilliant performance as a mentally-challenged person in the late filmmaker Ali Hatami’s acclaimed film “Mother” (1991), for which he won his first Crystal Simorgh for the best supporting actor at the 8th Fajr Film Festival.

His performance in “I Feel Sleepy” (2012), directed by Reza Attaran, where he played the role of an old woman, earned him his second Crystal Simorgh for the best supporting actor at the 30th Fajr Film Festival.

Over the course of over four decades, he moved effortlessly between comedy and drama. His other memorable performances were in “The Tenants” (1987) by Dariush Mehrjui, “O Iran” (1990) by Nasser Taghvaei, “Thief of Dolls” (1990) by Mohamad Reza Honarmand, “Old Men’s School” (1991) by Ali Sajjadi Hosseini, “The Actor” (1993) by Mohsen Makhmalbaf, “Day of the Angel” (1994) by Behrouz Afkhami, “The Snowman” (1995) by Davoud Mirbagheri, “Deportees” (2007) by Masoud Dehnamaki, and “The Rule of the Game” (2007) by Ahmad Reza Mo'tamedi, among many more.

Known for his sharp improvisation, mastery of regional accents, and ability to make audiences laugh and cry in equal measure, Abdi leaves behind an irreplaceable body of work. The characters he brought to life, his humor, and his performances will remain part of Iran’s cultural memory.

SS/SAB

