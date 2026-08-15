Top three officials stress unity, coordination amid external pressures

TEHRAN — The heads of Iran’s executive, legislative, and judicial branches convened on Saturday for a high-level trilateral session aimed at streamlining governance and fortifying internal cohesion.

President Masoud Pezeshkian hosted the strategic gathering at the presidential complex in Tehran, joined by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei.

During the session, the top leadership evaluated the nation's key political, economic, and security developments. Discussions focused on establishing unified strategies across all state apparatuses to accelerate policy execution, optimize economic resilience, and address the immediate public interest.

A major theme of the meeting was the imperative of inter-branch synergy and unwavering national solidarity, particularly in light of recent external conflicts and military escalation provoked by the United States and Israel. The three officials emphasized that steadfast coordination among the branches of government remains the nation’s strongest pillar of resistance.

They urged all government institutions and social factions to maintain harmony and strictly avoid internal divisions. This stance directly echoes the explicit guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, who has repeatedly warned against political discord and stressed that unity is a red line for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and public interests.



