Pezeshkian underscores commitment to stronger ties with India

TEHRAN - Iran’s president has reaffirmed Tehran’s determination to deepen relations with New Delhi.

In a congratulatory message sent on Saturday to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government, and the people of India on the occasion of the country’s 79th Independence Day, President Masoud Pezeshkian underscored Iran’s readiness to take further concrete steps to strengthen bilateral ties based on mutual trust.

“Iran is ready to take more effective steps toward strengthening relations between the two countries and advancing the shared interests of the two nations based on mutual trust and respect, while making full use of the extensive potential that exists,” Pezeshkian said.

He highlighted the deep historical, cultural, and civilizational bonds between the two countries, along with their strong people-to-people connections, as a solid and valuable foundation for building an even brighter future for bilateral relations.

He stressed the importance of expanding comprehensive cooperation and reaffirmed Iran’s firm commitment to utilizing the existing capacities of Iran and India to further deepen their partnership and promote common interests.

Pezeshkian also wished India continued progress, prosperity, and well-being, expressing confidence that the longstanding bilateral friendship between the two countries will further grow.

