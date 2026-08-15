TEHRAN — The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Iran has brought the world's most heavily armed military to its knees. Major General Ahmad Vahidi made the statement following months of successful offensive and defensive operations against the United States carried out under heavy fire.

In a message thanking Iranian armed forces for six months of unprecedented jihad, General Vahidi said their performance against the enemies of humanity captivated the world. He added that these actions restored hope to oppressed people that global powers can be defeated.

Vahidi noted that Iranian forces fought victoriously under extremely difficult conditions, ranging from the scorching heat and high humidity of the southern islands to the cold of the northern border mountains. He said these forces recreated the heroic spirit of the eight-year war with Iraq, as well as the historic battles of Badr and Khaybar.

He explained that under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, innovative battlefield management and divine help opened new paths for resistance worldwide. He stated this showed that an Islamic order can prevail globally. Vahidi also thanked the Iranian people for their continued support, saying the world will soon be prepared for divine leadership.

The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February. However, just forty days later, on April 8, the aggressors were forced to accept a ceasefire because of Iran's strong resistance and retaliatory strikes. This performance earned Iran widespread international respect.

By standing firm against heavy attacks, Iranian forces proved that true faith and determination can overcome the greatest war machine in history. General Vahidi emphasized that these successful operations showed all oppressed people that no military force, however powerful, is invincible when facing a united nation. The strength shown on the battlefield proved that an Islamic system can protect its land and defeat its enemies under any conditions.

This historic victory has brought great hope to suffering people across the region, especially in Palestine and Lebanon. General Vahidi expressed confidence that their pain and suffering will soon end as the power of global oppressors weakens. The sacrifices made by Iranian soldiers have shown the world that resistance against aggression will always lead to ultimate triumph and justice.

