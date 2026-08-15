Maryam Salour’s artworks on display at Iranshahr Gallery

TEHRAN – The solo exhibition of artworks by Maryam Salour is underway at the Iranshahr Gallery in Tehran.

Titled “Among the Poems I Have Written,” the exhibition will run through August 21, showcasing works of various media by the artist.

In Maryam Salour’s works, nature is not the subject of the artwork, but the foundation upon which her visual language is formed. The series “Inscription,” “Byzantium,” and “Poppies,” despite differences in their time of production and medium, are grounded in a shared conception: one that learns form from the logic of nature and cultivates it through concision, formation, and transformation.

Concision in Salour’s works is not the result of eliminating or reducing form; rather, it emerges from the sensory qualities embedded in nature itself—qualities that transform form into a condensed yet perceptually rich mode of expression. For this reason, abstraction in these works is not a departure from nature, but an approach toward its inner logic; a logic in which texture, growth, repetition, and change constitute the basis for the formation of form.

The juxtaposition of these three series does not merely place three distinct periods of the artist’s practice side by side; it reveals the continuity of a single visual language—a language in which materials and media may change, while the mode of thinking through form remains coherent and enduring.

Born in Tehran, Maryam Salour, 71, is an Iranian sculptor, ceramist, and painter. After receiving a high school diploma in Tehran, Salour moved to London to study computer science in 1974–75. She continued her computer education at École Superieure des Informatiques in Paris, France, and graduated in 1980.

From 1980 to 1984, she worked at Khayat Publishing in Paris as a calligrapher, line art designer, and workshop supervisor. In 1986, she attended the course of Ceramic Studies at the Academy of Savigny in Paris.

In 1987, Salour moved to Tehran and started her own workshop, practicing ceramics, sculpture, and painting.

Salour holds extensive knowledge and understanding of Iran's contemporary art. She also conducts summer ceramic classes for children and young people.

She has held more than 23 solo exhibitions in Iran, the US, Switzerland, and the UK, and also taken part in more than 24 group exhibitions in Iran, the UAE, Germany, France, the US, and Venezuela.

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