“National Theater Live: Nye” to be shown at Hilaj Theater

TEHRAN – Hilaj Theater in Tehran will show the filmed theater “National Theater Live: Nye” on Sunday, August 16.

Written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris, this epic Welsh fantasia was filmed live at the National Theatre in London.

Michael Sheen plays Nye Bevan in a surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the man who transformed Britain’s welfare state.

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the National Health Service, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan is often referred to as the politician with the greatest influence over the UK without ever being Prime Minister.

Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life: from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Winston Churchill.

Rufus Norris, 61, is a British theatre and film director who was the artistic director and chief executive of the National Theater from 2015 to 2025. He received the Society of London Theater Special Award in 2025 for his services to theater.

The National Theater, officially the Royal National Theater since 1988 and sometimes referred to as the National Theater of Great Britain, is a performing arts venue and associated theater company located in London, England, adjacent to the Southbank Center. The theater was founded by Laurence Olivier in 1963, and many well-known actors have since performed with it.

In June 2009, the theater began National Theater (NT) Live, a program of simulcasts of live productions to cinemas, first in the United Kingdom and then internationally. NT Live productions have since been broadcast to over 2,500 venues in 60 countries around the world.

In November 2020, National Theater at Home, a video-on-demand streaming service specifically created for National Theater Live recordings, was introduced. Videos of plays are added every month and can be rented for temporary viewing, or unlimited recordings can be watched through a monthly or yearly subscription program.

“National Theater Live: Nye” will be shown at 7:30 pm on Sunday at the Hilaj Theater, located at No. 22, Samandarian (Mohajer) Alley, Iranshahr St., Karimkhan Ave.

SS/

