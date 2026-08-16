Tough task ahead of Iran in 2026 Asian Para Games: Kargari

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) President Ghafour Kargari has outlined the country’s plans for the upcoming 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, saying Iran will face a significantly tougher challenge in its bid to defend its runner-up finish.

Kargari said the fifth edition of the Asian Para Games will feature 18 sports and athletes from 44 countries, with competition beginning on Oct. 26. Unlike Hangzhou 2022, Nagoya will not have a single athletes’ village, with teams accommodated at different locations—a situation he said would make logistical management more difficult.

The number of participating athletes has also fallen by around 1,000 compared with Hangzhou, while four sports have been removed from the program.

Kargari said the reduction in events has directly affected Iran’s delegation and will cost the country an estimated six medals.

Iran will travel to Nagoya under the name “Sacrifice for a Strong Iran”, with the slogan “In Memory of the Children of Hiroshima, Gaza and Minab.” Nine-year-old Minab schoolgirl and war veteran Ana Jahangard has been named the delegation’s spiritual leader.

Kargari stressed that Iran’s selection policy is based on more than medals. While podium finishes remain the main criterion for men, the federation has relaxed the benchmark in several categories. For women, finishing fourth can be enough for selection, while visually impaired athletes are not required to meet a podium target. Young athletes are generally expected to finish at least fifth, while athletes currently on the podium or close to national or international records may also be selected.

The Iranian delegation’s flag-bearers have yet to be announced and are expected to be introduced within the next one to two weeks.

Kargari also acknowledged that repeating Iran’s second-place finish from Hangzhou will be extremely difficult. Iran won 44 gold medals at the previous Asian Para Games, but the reduced program in Nagoya has already cost the team potential medal opportunities.

He pointed to growing competition from other Asian powers, particularly Uzbekistan, India, and Uzbekistan.

“Repeating second place in Nagoya will be very difficult,” Kargari said, adding that if Iran manages to achieve the feat, “we should hold a national celebration.”