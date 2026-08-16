Bam Khatoon ready for another Asian challenge

TEHRAN - Iranian women’s football champions Bam Khatoon are ready for another demanding campaign on the Asian stage as they return to the AFC Women’s Champions League, determined to build on their growing reputation as one of Iran’s leading clubs.

Khatoon have established themselves as the dominant force in Iranian women’s football. The Bam-based side have won the domestic league 12 times and have increasingly made their presence felt in continental competition. Their progress has been particularly notable in recent editions of the AFC’s premier women’s club tournament, where they have shown that Iranian women’s football can compete with some of Asia’s strongest teams.

The upcoming 2026/27 AFC Women’s Champions League presents a fresh test for Khatoon. The Iranian champions have been drawn in Group E of the Preliminary Stage alongside Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, Jordan’s Etihad Club and FC CSKA Dushanbe of Tajikistan. The group will be played from Aug. 17 to 23, with only the group winners advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Khatoon’s opening match is scheduled against CSKA Dushanbe on Monday, before they face Al Nassr and Etihad Club. The format leaves little room for error, making every point and every goal potentially decisive. With only one team from each preliminary group progressing, Khatoon must maintain their focus throughout the tournament.

Jafari said Iran’s opponents have made significant investments ahead of the competition, highlighting the strength of Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, which boast high-quality foreign players from Portugal, France, Brazil, Japan and several African countries.

She also pointed to Jordan’s Etihad, who have recruited several strong foreign players, while Tajikistan’s CSKA can rely on a number of internationals as well as four quality foreign-based players.

“All of our rivals have invested heavily and will enter the competition fully prepared, which makes our task even more difficult,” Jafari said.

However, she emphasized that Iran will compete with an almost entirely domestic squad. The team has added only Yasna Jafarzadeh as a reinforcement, while Mona Hamoudi and Negin Zandi will also be unavailable.

“Despite these challenges, we will give everything we have to return home with a positive result and represent Iranian women’s football with pride,” Jafari added.

Khatoon’s continental experience could prove crucial. In the 2024/25 AFC Women’s Champions League, the Iranian side reached the quarter-finals after finishing second in their group. They were eventually eliminated by Korea Republic’s Hyundai Steel Red Angels, who secured a narrow 1-0 victory.

That run represented a significant milestone for the club and Iranian women’s football. Khatoon had previously competed in the AFC Women’s Club Championship and have continued to strengthen their position as Iran’s leading representative on the continental stage. The club also became the first Iranian women’s side to obtain an AFC professional club license, an important step in their development.

Marziyeh Jafari, one of the most successful coaches in Iranian women’s football, remains a central figure in Khatoon’s success. She has been closely associated with the club for many years and guided the team to multiple domestic championships as well as continental achievements. Her experience at this level could once again be a decisive factor in navigating the demanding preliminary stage.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein