Iran ready for technical co-op to improve, develop electricity sector in Tajikistan

TEHRAN- Iran’s Minister of Energy, in a meeting with the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, while reviewing areas for the development of water and electricity cooperation between the two countries, emphasized Iran's readiness for technical cooperation in Tajikistan's electricity grid.

According to IRNA's report from the Ministry of Energy, Abbas Aliabadi, Iran's Minister of Energy, met with Daler Juma, Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources. Referring to the session on the development of economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries, Aliabadi stressed the cultural ties between Iran and Tajikistan and stated that the meeting discussed the development and future of cooperation in line with shared goals in the fields of culture, tourism, scientific and technical collaboration, and water and electricity.

The Minister of Energy also pointed out the challenges facing Tajikistan's electricity grid and announced Iran's readiness for any form of technical cooperation to improve and develop the electricity sector in Tajikistan.

Regarding the vision for Iran's relations with neighboring countries, he said that Tajikistan has deep historical ties with Iran, and many people, especially in border areas, share kinship relations. Therefore, given that the country's strategy is to develop relations with neighbors, Iran will continue to pursue this approach.

Aliabadi also mentioned meetings with Iraqi, Armenian, and other neighbors, which were aimed at expanding Iran's cooperation with neighboring countries, as he believes that greater cooperation will strengthen solidarity with these nations.

Emphasis on expanding commercial and technical ties between Tajikistan and Iran

Daler Juma, Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, also stated that the meeting reviewed the development of economic, commercial, technical, and cultural cooperation with Iran, with an emphasis on increasing commercial opportunities.

According to him, the status of shared dams, energy and logistics conditions, cultural and informational matters, and workforce development at power plants were among the other issues examined alongside electricity-related topics.

The Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan concluded by expressing hope that today's meeting, like the previous one, would yield positive results.

EF/MA