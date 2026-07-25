Iran blasts EU human rights rhetoric amid silence on US-Israeli war crimes

TEHRAN — The Iranian Foreign Ministry has fiercely denounced European Union Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas over her recent statements on human rights, accusing Brussels of blatant hypocrisy and complicity in US-Israeli war crimes against the Iranian nation.

In a direct response posted on his X account on Saturday, Esmaeil Baqaei, the ministry’s spokesman, called out the European bloc's professed humanitarian concerns as political theater designed to mask its support for foreign aggression.

Addressing Kallas directly, Baqaei questioned how European officials can preach about human rights while actively facilitating strikes against Iranian civilians: “@Kajakallas speaks of the European Union’s human rights concerns” regarding Iran. How can a professed commitment to human rights be so easily reconciled with providing logistical and technical support for lethal aggressions against the Iranian people — aggressions that deliberately target civilians and critical national infrastructure?”

Baqaei highlighted the total absence of European sympathy or condemnation for innocent lives lost under Western-backed bombardments: “All while refusing to condemn even the most blatant war crimes, and offering not a single word of sympathy for Iranian children slaughtered by American-Israeli bombs and missiles enabled by the EU’s own ‘logistical and technical support.’”

The Iranian spokesman concluded that such conduct goes beyond a routine geopolitical double standard, characterizing Brussels’ posture as "not merely a loss of credibility. It is the banality of evil — and the purest form of hypocrisy.”

Baqaei’s criticism followed Kallas’s Friday announcement that the 27-member bloc had imposed new sanctions on five Iranian judges and a cyber official under the pretext of human rights concerns. Kallas attempted to justify the move by claiming the EU would not "lose sight of Iran's repression against its own people" amid the broader regional conflict.



The spokesman's remarks come against the backdrop of persistent European silence regarding the joint US-Israeli military campaign launched on February 28.

In the course of 39 days of war, American and Israeli airstrikes repeatedly targeted Iranian civilian population centers, economic assets, and critical national infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties, including women and children.

Despite widespread documentation of civilian deaths and severe damage to non-military infrastructure, the European Union has consistently refused to condemn the US-Israeli strikes or demand an immediate halt to attacks against Iranian territory. Instead, Brussels has maintained diplomatic alignment with Washington and Tel Aviv while continuing to supply logistical, technical, and intelligence support—a stance Tehran views as direct participation in war crimes against the Iranian people.

