Iran to mark 40 days since burial of martyred Leader 

TEHRAN — The Iranian capital of Tehran, as well as the holy cities of Qom and Mashhad, are preparing to hold national mourning ceremonies to observe the 40th day following the burial of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

A statement released by the Office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, confirmed that the upcoming ceremonies will be overseen directly by the Leader.

The initial memorial program is scheduled for August 18 at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla. A massive gathering of faithful citizens, state officials, and international supporters is expected to assemble at the landmark prayer complex to honor the late Leader and offer prayers.

Commemorations will proceed across key spiritual hubs in the following days. A major service will take place at the holy shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumeh (SA) in Qom on August 19, followed by ceremonies at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on August 20.

The nationwide observances follow the historic funeral processional rites that culminated on July 10, when Ayatollah Khamenei was laid to rest beside the sacred site of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad. The Leader was martyred on February 28, 2026, alongside members of his family during an unprovoked joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran at the onset of a 39-day war of aggression against Iran.

The July burial marked the conclusion of the largest multi-city funeral in modern history, spanning major religious sites across Iran and neighboring Iraq. Before the burial in Mashhad, the late Leader’s body lay in state at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla, drawing vast crowds of mourners as well as official delegations from nearly 100 countries.

Processions continued through the holy city of Qom before moving to the Iraqi shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala, where hundreds of thousands accompanied the flag-draped coffins through the sanctuaries of Imam Ali (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS).

Upon returning to Iran, millions of mourners jammed the streets surrounding the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, carrying banners of resistance and honoring the martyred Leader. The overwhelming turnout brought the procession to a standstill, forcing organizers to delay the final entombment until late afternoon as the crowds paid their last farewells.

The upcoming 40-day mark honors a deep-rooted Islamic tradition of memorializing the deceased, with millions across the nation expected to reaffirm their devotion to the path of independence, unity, and unwavering resistance championed by the late Leader.

