TEHRAN — A massive explosion orchestrated by Israeli forces tore through the coastal town of al-Mansouri in southern Lebanon on Monday, sending violent tremors across the Tyre district.

Residents miles away felt the ground shake. Based on the pattern of Israel’s offensive conduct, the detonation bore the hallmarks of a calculated demolition designed to erase Lebanese civilian infrastructure and entrench an illegal buffer zone.

Israeli military vehicles later advanced through the fresh ruins to consolidate their positions.

The violence also unfolded across multiple fronts. Israeli warplanes struck the corridor between Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiya. An Apache helicopter fired on a commercial center near Mayfadoun twice in ten minutes.

A Merkava tank stationed in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah opened fire on Arnoun. Further inland, the bombardment intensified dramatically.

Artillery units unloaded more than a hundred shells onto Wadi Zebqine in thirty minutes, followed by consecutive air raids on the valley.

Thick smoke choked the sky above Haddatha as heavy machine-gun fire echoed through the hills.

Israel now occupies approximately 600 square kilometers of Lebanese territory stretching up to the Litani River.

Since this phase of Israel’s offensive campaign escalated in March 2026, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health has recorded at least 4,386 people killed and 12,407 wounded, pushing the total death toll since October 2023 to 8,953.

Hundreds of thousands of residents remain internally displaced, while entire southern municipalities sit in ruins.

This widespread devastation unfolds under the direct political cover of the United States. While Israeli jets bombed the outskirts of Mays al-Jabal and Tallousa, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam sat inside the State Department in Washington.

His meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the glaring hypocrisy of American mediation.

The U.S.-brokered “framework” signed in June promised an immediate ceasefire and a phased Israeli withdrawal. Instead, Washington watched passively as Tel Aviv logged thousands of violations and expanded its military footprint deep into sovereign Lebanese land.

On the ground, the “framework” has bought time for Israel to reshape southern Lebanon by force. Washington continues to arm and shield the Israeli military from international consequences.

Many observers contend that for the Lebanese people enduring daily bombardment, American “diplomacy” has offered nothing but empty rhetoric.