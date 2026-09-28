IRGC reaffirms commitment to resistance path on Nasrallah martyrdom anniversary

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has reaffirmed its commitment to the path of late Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying his legacy continues to strengthen the regional resistance front and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

In a statement issued to mark the second anniversary of Nasrallah’s martyrdom, the IRGC said his death had not weakened the resistance front but had instead become a source of renewed strength and vitality.

The statement described Nasrallah as a strategic architect of what it called the modern resistance movement and credited him with combining military strategy with political and diplomatic efforts. According to the IRGC, Nasrallah helped develop resistance from a primarily tactical approach into a broader political and intellectual framework.

It said his influence extended beyond Lebanon and Palestine to other parts of the region, including Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, and emphasized his view that the various components of the resistance front were interconnected.

Nasrallah’s legacy and regional resistance

The IRGC said Nasrallah viewed the resistance front as a unified entity in which an achievement in one arena constituted an achievement for the broader front.

According to the statement, his leadership contributed to the establishment of a deterrence equation vis-à-vis the Israeli regime and challenged Israel’s longstanding image of military invincibility.

The IRGC said the path associated with Nasrallah would continue under the leadership of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, while praising Hezbollah’s activities and the resistance’s continued presence in southern Lebanon.

Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs in September 2024. His martyrdom marked a major development for Hezbollah and its regional allies and was followed by the appointment of Naim Qassem as the movement’s secretary general.

The IRGC statement framed Nasrallah’s legacy within a broader regional confrontation over resistance to Israeli occupation and US influence in West Asia.

Resistance and the Strait of Hormuz

The statement also linked the concept of resistance to Iran’s ongoing confrontation with the United States and Israel.

Describing the regional resistance front as a symbol of dignity, independence and opposition to domination and occupation, the IRGC referred to the recent US-Israeli war against Iran and highlighted the resistance forces’ management and control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz during the conflict.

The IRGC characterized this as an achievement rooted in faith and reliance on divine support, while reaffirming its support for resistance groups across the region.

The statement also reiterated the IRGC’s declared commitment to defending the rights of oppressed peoples and continuing the struggle until the “full liberation of al-Quds,” the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

Commitment to the resistance front

The IRGC said the resistance front would continue its activities despite the loss of prominent commanders and political figures, portraying their deaths as a source of renewed resolve rather than a setback.

The statement concluded by emphasizing the importance of unity among the Iranian people and the Armed Forces under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

It said the United States and Israel would not achieve their objectives through pressure or military action and reaffirmed the IRGC’s commitment to continuing the struggle for “final victory.”

The statement comes as Iran continues to place the concept of regional resistance at the center of its foreign-policy and security narrative, portraying cooperation among allied groups across West Asia as part of a broader effort to counter Israeli occupation and US military and political influence in the region.