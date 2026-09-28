National Children’s Week to focus on rights, future of Iranian children

TEHRAN – “Children’s Smiles, The Alphabet of the Homeland” has been chosen as the slogan of Iran’s National Children’s Week, which will be held from October 7 to 13, with a focus on children’s rights, well-being, participation and their role in shaping the country’s future.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Hamed Alamati, director of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), said the week should go beyond celebrations and media programs and provide an opportunity to reassess responsibilities toward children.

“National Children’s Week is an opportunity to pay more serious attention to the needs, rights and future of children and to the role they will play in building the future of Iran,” he said.

Alamati said the slogan should not be regarded as merely a symbolic or promotional phrase. A genuine smile, he explained, depends on children feeling safe and valued at home, at school and in society, while having opportunities to play, read, learn and create.

He also referred to the emphasis placed by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on producing books, animation, films and other creative and up-to-date content for children and adolescents.

He stressed that investment in children should be considered a strategic priority rather than an occasional or ceremonial activity.

Alamati highlighted the need for stronger mechanisms to protect children in times of crisis, noting that today’s children are growing up amid war, insecurity, environmental challenges, unequal access to opportunities, anxiety and rapid technological change.

He said support should not begin only after a crisis occurs. Systems should be prepared in advance to protect children during emergencies and provide psychological and social support afterward.

“Support for a child does not end when the immediate crisis is over,” he said, stressing the need to help children return to normal life and continue their development.

The IIDCYA director also discussed efforts to implement Iran’s National Document on the Rights of Children and Adolescents, saying various government bodies and institutions have worked over the past year to translate the document into practical measures.

“The next step is to move from the document to the field of children’s lives,” Alamati said.

He added that the value of such documents should be reflected in policymaking, budgeting and decisions that directly affect children.

Alamati also called for children to be treated not simply as recipients of programs but as participants in decisions concerning them.

“Children and adolescents should have a real share in designing, implementing and evaluating programs related to their lives,” he said, adding that their participation should go beyond ceremonial appearances.

According to Alamati, the first day of National Children’s Week, October 7, will be titled “Smiles That Will Not Be Forgotten” and will focus on children and adolescents who have lost their lives in conflicts.

The program will emphasize children’s protection during war, the security of schools and medical centers, and psychological and social support for children affected by crises.

Alamati referred to children martyred in the Minab tragedy and at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school, saying their stories should not be limited to the moment of their deaths.

“We should also speak about their dreams, aspirations and lives,” he said, adding that such stories form part of the historical and emotional memory of society.

The remaining days of National Children’s Week will feature programs addressing children’s rights, education, creativity, family, social participation and their future.

Alamati stressed that the week’s slogan should ultimately become more than a one-week theme.

“The issue of children is cross-sectoral, and no single institution can respond to all their needs,” he said, calling for cooperation among families, schools, cultural and social institutions, media and health organizations.

He expressed hope that National Children’s Week would lead to sustained action rather than a collection of short-term events, helping ensure that children’s voices are heard, their rights are protected and their abilities have room to flourish.

SAB/