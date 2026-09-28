Ghalibaf underscores significance of Xi’s shared future vision, four global initiatives

TEHRAN — Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s Parliament speaker and special representative for China affairs, has voiced strong support for President Xi Jinping’s vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, as Iran and China mark the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

In a Chinese-language commentary published by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Ghalibaf also highlighted Xi’s four major initiatives — the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI), Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), and Global Governance Initiative (GGI) — as important frameworks for addressing contemporary global challenges.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran follows with attention and interest President Xi Jinping’s vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, as well as China’s initiatives in the areas of global development, global security, global civilization, and global governance,” Ghalibaf wrote. “The significance of these ideas should be viewed as part of a broader effort to find new answers to global challenges—answers based not on unilateral domination, but on dialogue, development, and cooperation.”

Turning to China’s trajectory under its 15th Five-Year Plan, Ghalibaf noted that Iran is observing Beijing’s emphasis on high-quality development, technological innovation, new quality productive forces, and the digital and green economies with keen interest.

He emphasized that China’s efforts to strengthen economic resilience while maintaining high-level opening-up create significant opportunities for its partners, adding, “Iran can be one of those partners.”

Reflecting on China’s broader development model, Ghalibaf praised the nation’s progress, stating, “China has demonstrated over the past decades that a nation can, by relying on its own capabilities, pursuing long-term planning, and engaging with the global economy, embark on a remarkable path of development.”

Ghalibaf’s remarks underline the potential for Iran to benefit from China’s continued economic and technological development. Greater cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure, technology and the digital economy could provide new avenues for advancing the long-standing Iran-China partnership.

Ghalibaf was appointed as Iran’s special representative for China affairs in May, following a proposal by President Masoud Pezeshkian and approval by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

His appointment has given greater political weight to Tehran’s engagement with Beijing and comes against the backdrop of major changes in the regional and global landscape following the US-Israel war against Iran on February 28.

With decades of experience in senior political and military positions, including serving as Parliament speaker, mayor of Tehran and a top commander, Ghalibaf brings extensive expertise in national policymaking, governance and international engagement to his new role. His political standing and new mandate provide a high-level channel for strengthening coordination with Beijing and turning broad strategic understanding into practical cooperation.

China’s vision for regional security

Against the backdrop of the US-Israeli war on Iran, Beijing has consistently called for dialogue to facilitate a permanent end to conflict. On September 2, during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, President Xi detailed a four-point proposal for a new Middle East security architecture based on common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

Ghalibaf warmly welcomed this initiative. “China’s emphasis on fostering common security reflects a principle Iran has long championed,” Ghalibaf wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on September 4. “True stability can only come through a new security architecture that is homegrown. Iran stands ready.”

His support for Xi’s four-point proposal further highlights the growing convergence between Tehran and Beijing on dialogue, common security and regional cooperation. Together with his strong backing for China’s vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and the four global initiatives, this underscores Ghalibaf’s important role in strengthening high-level coordination with Beijing. This broader alignment also reflects Iran’s interest in China’s path of development with Chinese characteristics, particularly its emphasis on self-reliance, long-term planning and building national capabilities while remaining open to international cooperation — an approach Ghalibaf sees as highly relevant to Iran’s own development path and to building a stronger, more practical and forward-looking Iran-China partnership.