Follow-ups return 60% of damaged petchem capacity to production cycle

TEHRAN- The CEO of the National Petrochemical Company, saying that this year, given the damage to energy facilities and the gas imbalance, tougher conditions are predicted for the industry, said: Through measures and follow-ups, 60 percent of the damaged capacity of petrochemical plants has returned to the production cycle.

According to IRNA, Omid Shakeri said Monday in a gathering of reporters, referring to the reconstruction process of petrochemical industry facilities in Assaluyeh and Mahshahr: The damage inflicted during the imposed war was divided into two categories: utility damage and specific process damage. Fortunately, the reconstruction process in both sectors is being pursued seriously, and so far about 60 percent of the lost capacities have returned to production.

He added: The oil management team is striving to restore a major part of production capacity by the end of the year, but the reality is that this year, due to restrictions caused by the gas imbalance in the cold season and damage to the refining industry, conditions for the petrochemical industry are harder than in previous years.

The CEO of the National Petrochemical Company, emphasizing that production stability requires a stable flow of energy, stressed: In past years, with increased household gas consumption in winter, unwanted restrictions were imposed on petrochemical plants. This year, too, given the 230 million cubic meter reduction in refining capacity, the need for public cooperation in managing consumption is felt more than ever.

Shakeri addressed exports and the repatriation of their foreign currency earnings and recalled: The petrochemical industry, despite restrictions caused by war conditions and sanctions pressure, has been able to keep its exports stable through measures taken.

Rejecting any problem in the process of repatriating foreign currency from petrochemical exports, he stated: All export processes of this industry are under the supervision of the Central Bank, and petrochemical companies, after deducting the permitted percentage to meet their foreign currency needs, return the rest of the currency to the country’s economic cycle; such that this foreign currency repatriation rate in the petrochemical industry is above 90 percent.

The CEO of the National Petrochemical Company acknowledged: This industry, despite all difficulties, stands at the forefront of the economic war and tries, by playing its role, to meet the country’s foreign currency needs, which requires support and understanding of conditions from all members of society.

According to him, the process of export and repatriation of foreign currency from petrochemical product exports is not similar to oil, and companies directly sell their products and repatriate the foreign currency earned from them.

EF/MA