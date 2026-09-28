Iran’s Alipour strikes gold in weightlifting at Nagoya 2026

TEHRAN - Iranian weightlifter Ali Alipour captured the gold medal in the men’s 95kg category at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.

Alipour produced a 180kg snatch and a 218kg clean and jerk for a combined total of 398kg, securing the Asian Games title in impressive fashion.

His total of 398kg also set a new world record, adding another remarkable achievement to his gold-medal performance in Nagoya

Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly won a silver with 394kg and the bronze medal went to Yi Tu from China with 394kg.

Alipour’s success adds to Iran’s growing medal tally in weightlifting at the Games. On the previous day, Reyhaneh Karimi made history by becoming the first Iranian woman to win a weightlifting medal at the Asian Games, taking bronze.

Meanwhile, Mir Mostafa Javadi narrowly missed out on the podium earlier on the same day. Competing in the men’s 85kg category, Javadi finished fifth after falling short in his bid to claim a medal.

It was Iran’s eighth gold in the Games so far.