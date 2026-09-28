Iran water polo beat South Korea in Nagoya

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s water polo team defeated South Korea 15-11 in Group B of the 2026 Asian Games on Monday.

In the match held at the Nagoya General Gymnasium, Team Melli earned their second win in the Games.

Iran water polo team started the event with a 19-8 win over Singapore but lost to China 12-8.

The Water polo tournament at the 2026 Asian Games is being held from Sept. 20 to Oct. 3 at Nippon Gaishi Hall Rainbow Pool.

In this tournament, eight teams participate in the men's competition, while six teams participate in the women's competition.