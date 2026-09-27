Iranian runner Zahra Zarei aims to compete at Olympics

TEHRAN - Iranian national team female athlete Zahra Zarei says her goal is to compete at the Olympics.

She won a silver medal in the 400 meters at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday.

"I feel really good and happy right now. I am proud to have won this medal for my country, and I will try to improve my performance in future," Zarei said.

Speaking about her plans for the future and competing at the Olympics, she said: "I have set my goal on being at the Olympics from now on, and I will try to get better day by day and to earn my place at the Olympics."

Zarei also commented on her rival Bahrain’s Salwa Naser, who snatched the gold medal.

"She is originally of African descent, and this has made competition somewhat harder for Asian runners. She is a world champion, and Bahrain has granted this athlete citizenship. As we saw here, most Bahraini runners are of African descent."

"I dedicate my medal to the people of my country, and I hope this medal has made them happy,” the 400-meter silver medalist concluded.