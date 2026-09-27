Ex-Iran boxing federation chief Nategh Nouri dies

TEHRAN – Ahmad Nategh Nouri, former president of Iran's Boxing Federation has passed away at the age of 89 after years of battling illness.

Nategh Nouri, who led Iran's Boxing Federation for 28 years, died following a long illness. He was 89.

Born in Nur, Mazandaran, Nategh Nouri also served seven terms as a member of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament).

Following the Islamic Revolution, Nategh Nouri revived the sport of boxing, which had been suspended for several years, and went on to head the federation for 28 years, from 1989 to 2017.

During his tenure at the helm of the Boxing Federation, legendary American Muslim boxer Muhammad Ali traveled to Iran.

Tehran Times extends its condolences to Nategh Nouri's family and the nation's sporting community.