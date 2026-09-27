Over 5,000 prisoners of unintentional crimes released in six months

TEHRAN – A total of 5,059 prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes were released across Iran during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, which started on March 21, with their combined debts amounting to 370 trillion rials (around $160 million).

Of those released, 261 were women, and 4,798 were men, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Some 1,034 prisoners were freed without any payment after their cases were settled through reconciliation, mediation and waivers by private complainants.

Since 1990, more than 198,000 prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes have been released and reunited with their families, the figures show.

During the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, around 9,000 prisoners serving sentences for unintentional crimes were released.

Currently, 20,349 people, including 950 women and 19,399 men, are imprisoned for unintentional crimes, with their total debts estimated at 2.6 trillion rials, Mehr reported.

The provinces with the highest numbers of prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes are Tehran with 2,968, Fars with 1,898, Khorasan Razavi with 1,845, Isfahan with 1,582 and East Azarbaijan with 1,060.

During the Iranian calendar year 1403 (March 2024–March 2025), benefactors helped secure the release of 11,380 prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes across the country. In the same period, 2,441 prisoners were pardoned, ISNA reported.

The number of prisoners released in that year increased by 22 percent compared with 1402 (March 2023–March 2024). Of those released, 682 were women, and 10,698 were men, most of whom had been imprisoned because they were unable to pay financial debts.

Prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes can be released through several forms of assistance, including temporary leave, financial loans, and debt repayment. Reconciliation and waivers by complainants also play a significant role in resolving such cases.