‘Science-based approach essential to address environmental hazards’

TEHRAN – Environmental health plays a key role in preventing hazards and safeguarding public health; addressing environmental health challenges requires scientific, evidence-based decision-making, enhanced intersectoral collaborations, and benefiting from the country’s scientific capabilities, Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi has stated.

Today, environmental health constitutes a fundamental component of the healthcare system and a critical investment for the country’s future, the health ministry website quoted Zafarqandi as saying.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of the World Environmental Health Day, which is observed on September 26 every year.

Maintaining the safety of water and food, managing waste and air quality, improving hygiene in public spaces, addressing climate change-related hazards, and monitoring workplace health risks and environmental pollution all play a decisive role in shaping and developing healthy, safe, and sustainable communities, Zafarqandi added.

Air pollution, water stress, sand and dust storms, climate change, urban and medical waste management, contamination of water and soil resources, and the consequences of rapid urbanization are among the challenges faced by the country, he noted.

The health ministry, with the help of environmental health experts, is trying to develop monitoring and surveillance systems, improve water and food safety, strengthen specialized laboratories, utilize modern technologies, increase preparedness to address environmental hazards, and implement preventive programs, Zafarqandi said.

The official went on to say that expanding public education and improving health literacy are among other main policies of the health ministry, as protecting environmental health is almost impossible without informed participation of the public, and cooperation of other executive bodies like municipalities, industries, scientific centers, media, and non-governmental organizations.

For sure, a healthier and more sustainable future relies on boosting the synergy among science, social responsibility, and public participation in the conservation of the environment and environmental health, the official further noted.

World Environmental Day aims to raise awareness about environmental health issues and promote actions to improve and protect the environment for the wellbeing of all living creatures.

This year’s theme, ‘Standing with Science to Protect Communities’, directly aligns with the World Health Organization’s science-based decision-making narrative and highlights the role of environmental health professionals as applied public health scientists translating research into policy, regulation and community protection.

The key messages of the day include: Environmental health practice is evidence-based public health action; Science protects communities from environmental risks; Environmental health professionals are the bridge between science and implementation.

National document on health, climate change strategy being developed

The Health Ministry is developing a national document on health and climate change to mitigate the impacts of climate change on public health and to develop a climate-resilient health system.

So far, a draft of the document has been provided and revised by experts and professors from medical universities in an expert working group on reducing environmental threats to health, IRNA reported.

The document aims to strengthen inter-sectoral cooperation to protect public health, prevent and reduce adverse impacts of climate change, and promote health system resilience in the face of natural hazards.

Climate resilience of health systems is the touchstone of their ability to anticipate, prevent, respond to, cope with, and recover from adverse conditions and climate-related tensions.

The document comprises five goals, 24 strategies, and 106 action plans, establishing a framework for coordinated planning and implementation by various agencies to address health-related consequences of climate change.

The document will be submitted to the supreme council for health and food security to be approved.

MT/MG