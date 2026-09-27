Asian Games officials were unfair to Mohitizadeh, says official

TEHRAN - Mahboubeh Ghayour, technical supervisor of Iran’s women’s athletics team, said that 2026 Asian Games’ officials acted unfairly toward Iranian athlete Fatemeh Mohitizadeh following her disqualification from the Nagoya Asian Games.

Mohitizadeh suffered a dramatic setback at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya after being disqualified from the women’s heptathlon following a protest over her footwear during the long jump event on Friday.

Mohitizadeh had emerged as one of the leading contenders after the opening day, finishing with 3,486 points and holding a lead of almost 100 points over the athlete in second place. However, her campaign came to an abrupt end after she was reportedly found to have worn her sprint spikes for the long jump.

The Iranian athlete was disqualified under TR7.1 [TR5.2] [S1] World Athletics rule, relating to non-compliance with footwear regulations.

“Our athlete had reached the fifth event, the long jump but was disqualified from the Games. In the call room, where the competition official was present, she checked and confirmed her shoes with the official. Based on the international regulations and after being examined by the official in charge, Mohitizadeh was allowed to enter the competition. She then immediately competed in the javelin throw, but we were informed that she had been disqualified,” Ghayour said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

“The Iranian coaching staff protested the decision, but the appeal was not taken to the jury of appeal. The reason given was that Mohitizadeh’s competitors were Japanese and they claimed that she had competed in speed shoes.”

“In my opinion, an injustice was done to her because Iran’s protest should have been taken to the jury of appeal. But, as I said, because the Japanese were the hosts, this process was prevented from going ahead. Mohitizadeh is one of our best athletes and, from our perspective, she is a champion and a gold medalist.”

Asked whether the Iranian coaches might have been negligent, Gheyour rejected the suggestion.

“No, that is not the case. It is better to use the word ‘unfair,’” she said. “According to international regulations, whenever an athlete is about to compete, all of their equipment is checked in the call room. The shoes and spikes must be appropriate for the event, and only then is the athlete allowed to enter the competition.”

“Look, the official in charge checked her equipment and said there was no problem. But when Mohitizadeh competed and finished first in the long jump, she faced an objection from the Japanese side. The main responsibility lies with the official who allowed her to enter the competition.”