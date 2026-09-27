ICCIMA hosts Iran-Japan Joint Chamber of Commerce general assembly meeting

TEHRAN- The Iran-Japan Joint Chamber of Commerce’s general assembly meeting was held at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), on Sunday, September 27. The session was held with the attendance of Tamaki Tsukada Japan’s Ambassador in Tehran, and Hossein Selahvarzi, President of the Iran-Japan Joint Chamber.

During a meeting between the Japanese ambassador and Hossein Selahvarzi, on September 22, they discussed the two countries’ long-standing economic relations, as well as both sides’ efforts, determination, and willingness to preserve and strengthen these ties even during difficult periods.

While emphasizing economy as the axis of bilateral relations, they also exchanged views on the importance of culture and people-to-people communication and interaction between the two nations.

The officials reviewed past cooperation and future opportunities.

The meeting reflected a shared commitment to dialogue and cooperation.

The two sides underscored that cultural engagement can complement commercial ties and help sustain long-term friendship between Iran and Japan.

The meeting took place amid regional complexities. Both sides value the relationship and intend to continue talks.

MA