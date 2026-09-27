Iran volleyball beat Kyrgyzstan in 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iran volleyball team defeated Kyrgyzstan in straight sets (25-11, 25-16, 25-20) in their opening match of the 2026 Asian Games on Sunday.

Amin Esmaeilnezhad topped Iran's score with 20 points, while Onolbek Kanybek earned 11 points for Kyrgyzstan.

Team Melli will meet Thailand and Indonesia in Pool B in the following days, respectively.

The men's tournament in volleyball at the 20th edition of the Games is organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation, in conjunction with the OCA.

The event is being held in Okazaki and Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, Japan from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.