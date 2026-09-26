Iran female athlete Zarei bags silver in 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iranian female athlete Zahra Zarei claimed a silver medal at the women's 400 meters of the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday.

This was Iran's first-ever women's medal in athletics at the Asian Games.

She crossed the line with a time of 52.38 seconds.

Bahrain’s Salwa Naser snatched the gold with 49.20 and broke the Games’ record. The bronze medal went to Indian athlete Prachi with 53.21 seconds.

Iran has participated in the 2026 Asian games with 11 athletes.