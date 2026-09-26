Tabas Geopark grabs awards at UNESCO Global Geoparks Networks contest

TEHRAN – Tabas UNESCO Global Geopark, in the of the country, has won the first and second prizes in two out of three competitions held at the 20th anniversary of the Global Geoparks Network (GGN).

The GGN was initially founded in 2004 as an international partnership developed under the umbrella of UNESCO and serves to develop models of best practice and set quality-standards for territories that integrate the protection preservation of Earth heritage sites in a strategy for regional sustainable economic development. Networking and collaboration among Global Geoparks is an important component of the Global Geoparks Network.

Organized in the framework of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the GGN in 2024, the three competitions included Earth Visual Odissey (open to all), Stone’s stories (open to all), and The 5 senses of your Geopark (only for youth 12-18 years old).

A total of 195 UNESCO Global Geoparks from 48 attended the contest to share their experiences and connections with their living environment, as well as geological and natural heritage of their regions through stories, photos, and sensory narratives.

Adeleh Sadat Sajjadipour, a sixth-grade student, secured the first prize in ‘The 5 senses of your Geopark’ for her work titled ‘experience Morteza-Ali spring with me’. Focusing on Moreta-Ali hot spring geosite, the story recounts the student’s outlook and experience of one of the geological and natural attractions of Tabas Global Geopark.

Hamid Haqi received the second prize in ‘Earth Visual Odissey’ for a photo depicting a camel train in Halavan Desert, along with a view of the heights in Kolmard region.

The result of the contest was declared at the closing ceremony of the 9th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network (APGN) Symposium 2026, which took place in Langkawi UNESCO Global Geopark, Malaysia, from September 4 to 12. The event brought together the international geopark community to share knowledge and strengthen collaboration in geotourism and sustainable development.

Tabas Geopark was registered in the UNESCO Global Geoparks list in Iranian year 1401 (2022-2023). Situated in South Khorasan province, the gigantic geopark includes 50 geo-sites, a variety of scenic landscapes, and untouched terrains with the mysterious Kal-e Jeni (canyon of Jinn) located in Azmighan village. Some say that Kal- e Jeni is still unexplored by many potential travelers and adventurers who may not even know such a wonderful attraction exists on Earth. Qeshm and Aras, in East Azarbaijan province, are the two other Global Geoparks in the country.

UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development. Their bottom-up approach of combining conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities is becoming increasingly popular. At present, there are 241 UNESCO Global Geoparks in 51 countries.

MT/MG