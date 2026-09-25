What’s in Tehran art galleries

An exhibition of paintings by Saeid Khaksar is currently underway at Atbin Gallery. The exhibit named “Luminacy” will continue until October 6 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Iran Shahbeigy is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “Arcadia” will run until October 2 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

* White Line Gallery is displaying paintings by Sahar Firouzabadi in an exhibition.

The exhibit titled “Along the Tree” will be running until October 5 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a number of artists.

Entitled “More Than Human”, the exhibition will be running until October 9 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Maryam Hosseinzadeh is currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibition will run until October 2 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists.

The exhibition titled “A distant Voice Calls to Me” runs until October 12 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Safa Amir Moqaddam is underway at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibition named “Line and Wing” will run until October 5 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* Paintings by Navid Mirzai Kordlar are currently on display in an exhibit at Sohrab Gallery.

The exhibition named “Third Skin” runs until October 5 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* Keiman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Farzin Rahneshin.

Entitled “What Remains of the Darkness”, the exhibition will be running until October 11 at the gallery located at 10 Akhgari St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Maryam Jahani is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “Dream Factory” will be running until October 6 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

SAB/

