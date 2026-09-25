Deputy FM: Europe served as ‘infrastructure’ for US aggression against Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, stated on Thursday that recent acknowledgments by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirm European territory and military facilities served as integral infrastructure for the illegal acts of aggression launched by the United States against the Islamic Republic.

Writing on his X account, Gharibabadi stressed that the NATO chief’s admissions lay bare Europe’s direct complicity in facilitating Washington’s unlawful military campaign.

“Governments that placed their territory at the disposal of the United States cannot evade their responsibility,” he said. “This participation will not go unanswered.”

The remarks follow statements by Rutte, who acknowledged that between 4,000 and 5,000 US military sorties were launched from bases across the European continent during the Washington-Tel Aviv aggression against Iran that began on February 28.

Characterizing the continent’s military facilities as indispensable to the American assault, the NATO chief noted that Europe functioned as a “platform of power projection” without which Washington could not have conducted the campaign.

According to disclosed logistical details, several European governments—including Italy, Romania, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany—provided critical access to their sovereign air bases, sovereign airspace, aerial refueling assets, and logistics networks in support of the offensive.

Tehran has reiterated that the unprovoked US-Israeli assault constitutes a flagrant breach of the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iranian officials have underscored that placing territory, airfields, or logistical infrastructure at the disposal of an aggressor state directly amounts to participation in the act of aggression itself, pursuant to the Definition of Aggression affirmed under United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3314 (XXIX).



