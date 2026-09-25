Shams Tabrizi mausoleum project seen as boost for cultural tourism

TEHRAN - The completion and opening of the mausoleum of Shams Tabrizi in Khoy will mark a major milestone for cultural diplomacy and tourism in West Azarbaijan, the provincial governor said.

Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday to coordinate the opening ceremony, Governor-General Reza Rahmani described the national project as a symbol of the province’s mystical and cultural identity and said its completion would go beyond an infrastructure achievement.

The complex includes modern facilities such as a specialized library and exhibition spaces and will be capable of hosting major international events, including international events on Shams Tabrizi and Rumi, Rahmani said.

He said the project could help attract foreign tourists and introduce Iran’s intangible cultural heritage to international audiences.

Rahmani also highlighted the province’s transit potential, saying its borders, given their proximity to Europe and current international flight restrictions, could provide opportunities to increase cross-border traffic and economic activity. He stressed the need to strengthen infrastructure, particularly airport facilities.

Shams Tabrizi (1185–1248) was a 13th-century Persian mystic whose teachings profoundly influenced Jalal al-Din Rumi. He is the namesake of Rumi’s Divan-e Shams-e Tabrizi and is traditionally associated with Rumi’s spiritual transformation. Khoy, in West Azarbaijan province, has historically served as a crossroads of culture and commerce.

AM