Iranian duo win silvers in gymnastic: 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iranian gymnasts Mahdi Olfati and Arman Khodaei won two silver medals in gymnastics at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Olfati claimed the silver medal in the men’s vault final at the Nagoya General Gymnasium in Aichi-Nagoya.

He finished second with an average score of 14.533 points, recording 15.100 on his first vault and 13.966 on his second attempt.

Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won the gold medal with an average score of 14.599 points.

Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Ki took bronze with 14.116.

On Thursday, Khodaei secured a historic silver medal in the men’s pommel horse final in artistic gymnastics.

Uzbekistan’s Utkirbek Juraev claimed the gold medal with 14.733 points, while Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto took the bronze with 14.500 points.

The two silver medals mark a notable achievement for Iran’s gymnastics team at the 2026 Asian Games.