Iran’s exports to Armenia rise 7.5% in 7 months on year

TEHRAN- The Director General of the Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran announced a 7.5% increase in Iran’s exports to Armenia during the seven months of 2026, putting the value of goods exported from Iran to Armenia in that period at $385 million.

According to IRNA, citing the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Mehdi Babaei said, referring to the joint Iranian-Armenian border and customs meeting held on September 12, in Jolfa, that at the meeting the two sides stressed the development of customs cooperation and the facilitation of trade between the two countries.

He described one of the most important agreements of the meeting as the signing of a customs green corridor memorandum of understanding between Iran and Armenia, and said: “The necessary measures for the electronic exchange of customs documents and data, as well as identifying and introducing authorized operators, will be pursued more rapidly.”

Babaei, emphasizing that the implementation of these measures can provide the basis for facilitating and accelerating customs and transit processes at the two countries’ border, added: “Based on the agreements reached, if the desired requirements are met, the truck reception capacity at the Norduz border can increase to 300 trucks per day.”

The Director General of the Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran considered the development of customs infrastructure, electronic exchange of information, and increased truck traffic capacity at the Norduz border as paving the way for trade facilitation and strengthening Iran-Armenia economic and transit relations.

The joint Iranian-Armenian border and customs meeting was held with the presence of the heads and directors of the customs administrations of the two countries, the Armenian ambassador in Tehran, the embassy’s commercial attaché, and representatives of relevant bodies of both countries.

MA