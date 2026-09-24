Uzbekistan defeat Iran in friendly

TEHRAN - Uzbekistan football team defeated Iran 3-1 in a friendly match on Thursday.

Eldor Shomurodov put the hosts into the lead just 10 minutes into the match in Tashkent.

Uzbekistan's Jakhongir Urozov scored an own goal in the 49th minute.

Shomorudov was on target once again in the 59th minute from the penalty spot.

Khusain Norchaev scored Uzbekistan's third goal in the added time.

Amir Ghalenoei's Iran will meet Russia in another friendly in the coming days.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein