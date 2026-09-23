Iranian animation “A Faraway Place” wins at Russian film festival

TEHRAN- Iranian short animation “A Faraway Place” has won second place in the over-6 category at the 16th International Youth Film Festival “Light to the World” in Russia.

Co-directed by Borzou Farshad and Abbas Ghadir Mohseni, the animation is a production of the Center for Artistic Experiences and New Ideas of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults-Kanoon.

The festival, which concluded last week in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, received 3,929 entries from 120 countries, with 80 films from 20 countries selected for the final program.

“A Faraway Place” tells the story of a cow that decides to leave its farm in search of a distant place. During the journey, the character gains a new understanding of itself and its life.

The Iranian animation has previously participated in several international events. Its international record includes an official selection at the UK’s Filmmaker Sessions – Volume 11, an Honorable Mention at the Films That Move festival in the United States, and participation in the official section of Italy’s VisiOn Film Festival.

Founded in 2011, the “Light to the World” festival is dedicated to children and young people and aims to support young filmmakers while promoting artistic, moral and educational values through cinema. The festival has developed into one of Russia’s major international youth film events, with almost 2,500 young filmmakers and children’s film studios having participated since its establishment.

The festival’s 2026 final program included screenings, discussions, creative meetings and other cultural activities across several cities in the Yaroslavl region, including Yaroslavl, Rybinsk, Uglich and Tutayev. The event is organized as a platform bringing together young filmmakers, children’s film studios and professionals involved in filmmaking and education.

SAB/