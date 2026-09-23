Iran sets conditions for resuming diplomacy with US in Qatar-mediated NY meeting

TEHRAN — Iran has laid out its conditions for resuming diplomatic engagement with the United States during a meeting between Iranian and American representatives in New York that was held through Qatari mediation, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.

Speaking to IRNA late Tuesday in New York, Baqaei said the interaction between the two sides took place through Qatar, with the Iranian delegation clearly and explicitly conveying Tehran’s views and conditions to the US side through the mediators.

“The interaction that took place was through Qatari mediation. In fact, the Iranian delegation conveyed its views and conditions to the American side very clearly and explicitly through the mediators,” Baqaei said.

The meeting was held on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where senior officials and diplomatic delegations from around the world have gathered for high-level discussions on international and regional developments.

Iran outlines conditions for renewed diplomacy

According to Baqaei, Iran’s conditions for resuming diplomacy include an end to fighting on all fronts, a halt to US acts of aggression against Iran, an end to the US naval blockade and economic war against the country, and the release of Iranian assets.

The Iranian spokesman said Tehran had also communicated its conditions for diplomacy through various channels in recent weeks, including its position on issues related to the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the presence of the Iranian delegation in New York provided an opportunity to reiterate these positions and convey them clearly to the American side through the Qatari mediators.

The remarks indicate that Tehran views any potential diplomatic process in the broader context of developments on the ground and the measures taken by Washington. From Iran’s perspective, the continuation of diplomacy is linked to the removal of military and economic pressure against the country.

Araghchi holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA

Baqaei also said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate meetings with officials from several countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to the spokesman, bilateral relations as well as developments in West Asia and other international issues were among the main topics discussed during the meetings.

The diplomatic activity comes as regional security developments, including issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the broader situation in West Asia, remain prominent topics in international discussions and diplomatic consultations taking place alongside the UN General Assembly.

Tehran responds to Trump’s remarks at UN

Baqaei also responded to remarks made by US President Donald Trump during his address to the UN General Assembly, saying that the comments amounted to “repeated claims and allegations” against the Islamic Republic.

He said the impression shared by diplomats and delegations from several countries present in New York was that the remarks did not reflect strength but rather desperation.

Baqaei further criticized the use of the UN General Assembly — the world’s largest international gathering — as a platform for remarks that are 'unlawful and contrary to diplomatic norms.'

He also criticized threats of military action against Iran, arguing that such threats are incompatible with accepted principles governing international relations.

Iranian delegation walks out during Trump’s speech

According to Baqaei, the Iranian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Araghchi, left the venue in protest as Trump delivered his remarks.

However, one Iranian diplomat from the Islamic Republic’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations remained in the chamber to follow the proceedings, in line with established diplomatic practice, the spokesman said.

Addressing questions over why the entire Iranian delegation did not leave, Baqaei emphasized the importance Tehran attaches to maintaining its presence at the United Nations.

“Iran’s seat in a forum like the United Nations General Assembly is our stronghold,” he said, adding that leaving that position in response to hostile or offensive remarks would mean failing to fulfill the country’s diplomatic responsibilities.

Iran emphasizes active diplomatic presence

Baqaei’s remarks underscore Tehran’s stated intention to maintain an active diplomatic presence in international institutions while simultaneously challenging US military, economic and political pressure.

The Qatar-mediated meeting between Iranian and American representatives, alongside Araghchi’s bilateral consultations with foreign officials, forms part of Iran’s diplomatic activity on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

