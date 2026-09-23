Araghchi holds extensive diplomatic talks on UNGA sidelines

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on the international community to hold the United States accountable for its violations of international law and war crimes against Iran, warning that indifference to genocide will have far-reaching consequences for all countries.

Speaking during a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in New York, Araghchi outlined Iran's positions on regional developments following US-Israeli aggression against Iran, as well as the continuation of interventionist measures, a naval blockade, and economic warfare against the Iranian people.

He stressed the responsibility of all countries to safeguard the UN Charter and international law, particularly the prohibition on the use of force, and referred to war crimes committed by the US and the Israeli regime against Iran during their military aggression over the past year and a half.

Referring to Washington's repeated breaches of commitments, including its violation of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, Araghchi said the international community has a responsibility to hold the United States accountable for the consequences of its unlawful actions.

He further pointed to grave violations of international humanitarian law and multiple war crimes, including the tragedies in Minab and Lamerd, stressing the duty of all states party to the 1949 Geneva Conventions to investigate and punish perpetrators.

Araghchi warned that indifference toward genocide and war crimes, along with continued impunity for perpetrators, would have extremely far-reaching consequences for the entire world.

Restoring Hormuz strait security requires end to US' destabilizing actions

Insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is solely the result of US and Israeli aggression, Araghchi said, stressing that restoring security to the strategic waterway hinges on an end to US actions that create insecurity.

During a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, the two diplomats reviewed the progress of Iran-Iraq cooperation in economic, trade, consular, and security affairs, and stressed the need to expand relations in all areas of mutual interest.

They described safeguarding the security of their shared border as highly important, emphasizing the implementation of agreements reached in this regard and the need for effective measures to counter terrorist activities.

Araghchi outlined the latest developments concerning shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, including the understanding reached between Iran and Oman on establishing safe routes for commercial shipping.

He stressed the need for all regional countries to adhere to the principle of good neighborliness, particularly by preventing aggressor parties from using their territories and facilities to prepare for and carry out illegal and aggressive actions against Iran.

Europeans criticized for double standards over Iran, regional developments

Araghchi criticized European double standards toward regional developments, particularly their response to US and Israeli acts of aggression against Iran.

During a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, Araghchi strongly criticized European countries' "double standards" toward regional developments, particularly their silence and leniency regarding the "aggressive actions and crimes" committed by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran.

He said European countries cannot claim to support the rule of law and human rights while remaining indifferent to, or even supporting, overt US and Israeli military aggression against Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister also recalled Iran's responsible approach to diplomacy aimed at removing US pretexts over the nuclear issue, saying Washington's repeated breaches of commitments and its "warmongering" were the main causes of the current insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

He stressed that the only way to restore peace and stability in the region is to halt the US' illegal and aggressive actions and respect Iran's rights and national interests.

Iran warns Italy over US bases, complicity in aggression

Araghchi warned Italy that hosting US military bases and assisting in preparations for or implementation of acts of aggression against Iran would be considered complicity in aggression and could entail international responsibility for the host states.

During a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Araghchi described the decision by some European countries, including Italy, to host US military bases and any cooperation in preparing for or carrying out acts of aggression against Iran as "very dangerous" and tantamount to complicity in aggression.

Pointing to the continued aggressive and destabilizing actions by the US and the Israeli regime in West Asia, Araghchi said rising fuel and commodity prices in global markets were a direct consequence of the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

He stressed that any responsible country should hold the US accountable for continuing its adventurist actions and threatening commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

On human rights, particularly women's rights, Araghchi criticized the double standards of some European countries, saying those who remained silent over the most blatant human rights violations by the Israeli occupying regime in the occupied Palestinian territories have no standing to lecture others on human rights.

Belarus resolved to strengthen strategic ties with Iran

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov reaffirmed his country's determination to strengthen brotherly and strategic relations with Iran during a meeting with Araghchi.

Ryzhenkov expressed satisfaction with the meeting and described safeguarding the UN Charter and the national sovereignty of countries as a fundamental principle governing international relations.

For his part, Araghchi pointed to the excellent and growing relations between the two countries and stressed Iran's determination to fully implement previous agreements and deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Strongly criticizing the unilateral and illegal Western sanctions imposed on independent countries, Araghchi underscored the need for Iran and Belarus to enhance coordination and jointly resist political and economic pressure stemming from unilateralism.

Iran, Azerbaijan discuss South Caucasus security

Araghchi and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed security and cooperation in the South Caucasus, as well as bilateral ties and regional and international developments.

The two sides reviewed agreements and understandings reached between the two countries in various economic and trade fields, as well as issues related to security and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

They also stressed the two countries' determination to implement the agreements reached and strengthen cooperation and coordination in line with the interests of the two nations.

Araghchi also explained the latest developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, stressing Iran's determination to defend its sovereignty and national interests against illegal US and Israeli aggression and pressure.

Iran urges EU to avoid appeasement of US bullying

Araghchi urged the European Union to play a constructive role in international developments and avoid double standards and appeasement in the face of US bullying, warning that such approaches undermine international peace and security.

During a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Araghchi highlighted Iran's practical commitment to diplomacy as a means of achieving peace and security in the region, saying repeated US breaches of commitments have been the sole factor disrupting diplomatic processes.

He said the European Union had unfortunately, on numerous occasions, chosen appeasement in the face of US bullying instead of adhering to principles it claims to uphold, including the rule of law and respect for human rights.

Iran calls French positions on regional developments unacceptable

Araghchi slammed France's "unacceptable" positions on regional developments, particularly the US and Israeli military aggression against Iran.

During a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Araghchi criticized France's "interventionist" positions toward Iran and stressed the need for the French Embassy in Tehran to respect Iran's domestic laws and regulations.

He decried France's double standards on human rights, saying France cannot claim to be concerned about human rights while remaining silent over "crimes against humanity" committed by the US and the Zionist regime against the Iranian people, including the killing of Iranian women and

children, while also cooperating in the implementation of illegal US sanctions against the Iranian people.

Araghchi stressed that Iran seeks relations based on mutual respect and interests with all countries, including France, but will act firmly and decisively in defending its interests and national objectives.

Iran blames Hormuz insecurity on US-Israeli aggression

Araghchi described insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and disruption to maritime shipping as the direct result of US and Israeli aggression.

During a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Araghchi stressed that restoring security for maritime navigation in the region requires an end to destabilizing actions and US "economic terrorism."

He also pointed to the continued genocide of Palestinians and the Israeli regime's flagrant violations of international law, as well as the regime's continued aggression against Lebanon and other countries in the region.

Araghchi stressed the responsibility of all countries, particularly the European states, to halt any support for the occupying Zionist regime and bring an end to its impunity.