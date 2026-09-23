IRGC Ground Force chief: Iran will not yield an inch to the enemy

TEHRAN — The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, has underscored the Islamic Republic’s unwavering resolve in the face of hostile threats, affirming that Iran will never give in to the enemy.

“With the grace of God, we will not yield an inch to the enemy, just as our nation stood firm during the eight-year Sacred Defense period [1980–1988 Iran-Iraq War]. The future undeniably belongs to esteemed Islam and the heroic Iranian nation,” General Karami stated during an operational inspection in northwestern Iran.

Reiterating the country’s defensive doctrine, the commander stressed that the Iranian Armed Forces remain steadfast on “the path of resistance and steadfastness,” warning adversaries against miscalculating Tehran’s defensive readiness.

General Karami’s reference to the Sacred Defense highlights a pivotal chapter in the Islamic Republic’s modern history. During the eight-year war imposed by Saddam Hussein’s Ba’athist regime—heavily backed by Western powers and regional allies—Iran faced widespread sanctions and international isolation.

Despite the severe asymmetry, the Iranian military and volunteer forces defended the nation’s borders without relinquishing a single inch of territory. That era established the bedrock of Iran’s defense philosophy: relying entirely on domestic endurance, indigenous capabilities, and popular mobilization rather than foreign guarantees.

Iranian military commanders and strategic observers frequently contrast the resource constraints of the 1980s with the country’s current deterrence posture. Over the past four decades, the Islamic Republic has built a self-sufficient, high-tech defense complex spanning advanced precision missiles, layered air defenses, electronic warfare systems, and long-range UAVs.

This technological and operational leap has fundamentally altered the deterrence calculus in West Asia. Analysts emphasize that decades of US attempts to encircle and isolate Tehran have backfired, leaving Iran with a distinct strategic upper hand across the region through its autonomous deterrence capabilities and deep regional alliances.



